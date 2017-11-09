English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

DT CEO looks to future after “most turbulent weeks”

09 NOV 2017

Deutsche Telekom (DT) CEO Timotheus Hoettges emphasised its US subsidiary T-Mobile had a strong future despite the collapse of a merger deal with Sprint, while also revealing a sharp drop in Group Q3 net profit.

“The last few weeks were, without doubt, the most turbulent in my professional career,” Hoettges (pictured) said. “T-Mobile US and Sprint explored options to create a win-win situation for both companies, their customers, and their shareholders. We saw an opportunity in a deal. But we also knew it would be complicated.”

Speaking days after the breakdown of merger talks, Hoettges said ultimately when the figures and logistics were investigated the companies found “no possibility for a business combination that would satisfy all those involved”.

The Deutsche Telekom (DT) chief’s sentiments echo comments from SoftBank chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son earlier this week, who talked-up Sprint’s abilities without a T-Mobile tie-up.

Although highlighting T-Mobile US’ strength as an independent unit, Hoettges added DT would not write-off future consolidation attempts for its US subsidiary.

“T-Mobile US is ideally positioned for an independent future,” he noted. “That is not to say that the company is not open to considering consolidation and convergence options to further advance itself in the future. Where there are opportunities for synergies and economies of scale, clearly, management is always bound to weigh up the resulting risks and rewards.”

Profit drop
Hoettges’ comments came as the company unveiled DT Group’s results for the three months to the end of September.

The company reported a sharp drop in year-on-year net profit attributed to “special factors”. Underlying trends in Europe and the US remained strong, though, DT added.

In Q3 Group earnings fell 52 per cent, compared to the same period in 2016, to €507 million. This was attributed to several factors including the weakening of the US dollar and a decline in orders at its T-Systems enterprise IT arm. The company said internal restructuring and one off items had also hit figures.

DT’s net profit figures adjusted to remove special items showed 19.6 per cent year on year growth to €1.2 billion. The company also reported a 0.8 per cent increase in revenue to €18 billion.

Decline in orders for T-Systems is expected to continue in the last segment of the year. Figures for T-Mobile US, which DT described as “strong”, were revealed in October.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Sprint renews network focus with tri-band push

US operators tipped for network investment battle

Sprint moves on from failed T-Mobile deal

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association