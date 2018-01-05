English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Death threats caused Pai to cancel CES visit

05 JAN 2018

Ajit Pai, chairman of US regulator Federal Communications Commission (FCC), was forced to abruptly cancel his appearance at CES 2018 in Las Vegas after receiving death threats, it was revealed.

Two government sources told technology publication Digital Music News Pai (pictured) is having trouble leaving Washington DC, with his security detail now “untenable” due to “multiple, unsubstantiated death threats” linked to his Las Vegas visit.

Pai scrapped plans to appear on a panel alongside Federal Trade Commission chairwoman Maureen Ohlhausen this week, less than seven days before the show is scheduled to kick off. The FCC did not comment on the withdrawal, but stated it looked forward to its “next opportunity to host a technology policy discussion with him before a public audience”.

At the time of writing, the FCC will still be represented at this year’s CES by Democratic commissioner Mignon Clyburn and Republican commissioners Michael O’Rielly and Brendan Carr.

Snipers, bombs, gas attacks
Pai had reportedly attended CES for the past five years and the abrupt nature in which he cancelled his appearance raised questions.

According to the sources, the threats received by Pai are “routine for presidents and vice presidents but highly unusual for heads of government agencies like the FCC”. One of the sources added there was not enough budget for staffing for threats at such a level.

Specifically, Pai’s security would be ill equipped to deal with snipers, attackers, bombs, gas attacks, vehicle blockades and other assassination attempts.

An unrelated gun attack in Las Vegas in October 2017 has also no doubt heightened security concerns at this year’s CES show.

Firing line
Pai had been in the firing line following the repeal of net neutrality rules in the US, which he spearheaded at the end of 2017. While making a speech during a vote on the issue in the December, Pai was forced to leave the stage following an alleged bomb threat.

Protesters have also reportedly been present at Pai’s Virgina residence, and he faced threats and severe criticism on Twitter over the net neutrality issue.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

FCC chairman Pai scraps CES appearance

Web companies urge FCC to reject net neutrality repeal

FCC chief prepares for crunch net neutrality vote

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association