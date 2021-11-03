China slates latest US operator clampdown

Chinese authorities reportedly urged counterparts in the US to revoke a ban imposed on a China Telecom subsidiary, slamming the move as being based on subjective speculation.

In a statement published in Chinese daily newspaper Global Times, the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) called for action on the latest restriction placed on an affiliate of one its mobile operators.

MIIT repeated regular claims such curbs were “politicising economic issues”, adding there should be “a fair, non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies to invest and operate in the US”.

The comments follow China Telecom Americas becoming the latest mobile technology company with links to China being banned from continuing operations in the US on claims of national security concerns.

Alongside operators China Unicom, China Mobile and China Telecom, US authorities have regularly targeted vendors ZTE and Huawei with a range of curbs on similar grounds.

Huawei has felt a severe impact across its global operation following restrictions placed on it.