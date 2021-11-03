 China slates latest US operator clampdown - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China slates latest US operator clampdown

03 NOV 2021

Chinese authorities reportedly urged counterparts in the US to revoke a ban imposed on a China Telecom subsidiary, slamming the move as being based on subjective speculation.

In a statement published in Chinese daily newspaper Global Times, the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) called for action on the latest restriction placed on an affiliate of one its mobile operators.

MIIT repeated regular claims such curbs were “politicising economic issues”, adding there should be “a fair, non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies to invest and operate in the US”.

The comments follow China Telecom Americas becoming the latest mobile technology company with links to China being banned from continuing operations in the US on claims of national security concerns.

Alongside operators China Unicom, China Mobile and China Telecom, US authorities have regularly targeted vendors ZTE and Huawei with a range of curbs on similar grounds.

Huawei has felt a severe impact across its global operation following restrictions placed on it.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

China Telecom profit climbs on 5G gains

China Telecom completes big-money Shanghai float

ARPU rises as China Telecom grows 5G users
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association