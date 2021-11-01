FCC commences China equipment refund process

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opened the filing window for a reimbursement scheme covering replacement of network equipment made by Huawei and ZTE.

Operators serving less than 10 million customers which purchased equipment using government subsidies before 30 June 2020 are eligible to apply for the FCC’s Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Programme, a $1.9 billion pot created after the Chinese vendors were labelled security risks.

The deadline for applications is 14 January, with operators expected to complete the process of replacing Chinese equipment within a year of receiving the first reimbursement.

Regional operators Viaero Wireless, Union Wireless and Triangle Communications have detailed equipment replacement plans.

In a statement, acting FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured) argued the reimbursement programme was an “opportunity to use promising and innovative alternatives, like interoperable open RAN”.