 FCC runs China Telecom out of town - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC runs China Telecom out of town

26 OCT 2021

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted an order to revoke the operations of the US-based subsidiary of China Telecom, claiming the company failed to refute concerns over national security.

In a statement, the FCC explained China Telecom’s US unit will lose the ability to provide domestic and international telecoms services within 60 days.

The FCC explained it acted after China Telecom Americas “failed to rebut the serious concerns” it had regarding potential security threats, asserting the business is “subject to exploitation, influence and control by the Chinese government and is highly likely to be forced to comply with Chinese government requests” without sufficient legal procedures.

It argued such “ownership and control” raise “significant national security and law enforcement risks” and the operation of the division would give the Chinese authorities the ability to “access, store, disrupt” or misroute US communications, which could be used for espionage and “other harmful activities” against the nation.

The FCC explained it will issue guidance for customers of China Telecom Americas to switch to other operators.

It is the latest in a series of actions against operators the FCC considers to have links with the Chinese government, which earlier this year resulted in a ban against China Unicom among others.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

China Telecom profit climbs on 5G gains

FCC continues spam call crackdown

FCC advances Huawei, ZTE replacement plan

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association