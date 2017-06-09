CES Asia in photos: Self-driving suitcases to smart bins

Mobile World Live‘s Asia editor Joseph Waring was in Shanghai this week for CES Asia 2017, the Consumer Technology Association’s third event in the city. Here’s our picks of the most interesting – and strangest – action from a showfloor that claimed to attract 450 exhibiting companies from 22 countries:

Self-driving suitcase

Shanghai-based Cowarobot attracted the crowds with smart luggage which follows travellers as they walk or even jog. The suitcase pairs with a band worn by the user via an ultra wide-band (UWB) connection.

Equipped with a camera and GPS sensor, the bag can avoid obstacles to continue to follow the owner. A button on the band can command the suitcase to come to the owner from a distance of up to 30m. It can travel 20km on a single charge.

Cowarobot representative Kevin Lau said the company spent two years developing the R1, which will be available in China, South Korea, Singapore, Dubai and the US by end-June for $699.

The company also plans to launch an autonomous baby stroller in 2018.

Smart bin

China-based Ovo Technology showcased a mobile bin capable of sorting rubbish (only bottles and non-bottles in the first phase) and approaching people to ask if they have anything to throw away.

At $10,000 apiece, the high-tech bin, which connects via Wi-Fi, is targeted at airports and hotels. A representative said it was still under development.

Ovo also offers a line of robots used for advertising by projecting images and videos on the ground as they roam around. It is sold to theme parks and museums.

Remote pet training…

Gosh from Singapore is focused on the pet market, offering a robotic toy to entertain and monitor pets, and give feedback to the owner. The Easy Play device, with a camera, microphone, speakers and multiple sensors, can encourage a pet to play with the round toy by dropping treats after it travels a preset distance. It can give the owner analytics on how much the pet has played with the toy.

Priced $249, it will be available in August.

Gosh also promoted its smart feeder, which monitors the amount of food a pet consumes. It can also can provide a history of what a pet eats over a period of time.

…and parenting

Nanjing Avatarmind’s line of iPal robots is designed to interact with children, and teach them languages and maths. It is popular with parents because the devices can “feel kids’ emotions and be their friend”.

The robots also allow parents to monitor their children’s activities via a smartphone. By taking daily photos and video, the company said the robots can record a child’s growth history.

Would you like another beer?

The robot market in China saw a major shift to the services sector, with half a dozen companies touting their smart attendants.

Suzhou Pangolin Robot said its Amy robot, weighing 45kg, is suitable for restaurants, cafes and bars.

With a service time of 20 hours, Amy can not only take orders and payments, it can welcome guests and sing.