BT tipped for swingeing job cuts

BT is set to slash another 6,000 jobs as attempts to reduce overheads at the UK’s incumbent operator continue, The Guardian reported.

The company is expected to detail plans to cut 6 per cent of its global workforce and provide a major update to the company’s corporate strategy at its annual results on 10 May.. The majority of the staff reductions are tipped to be in managerial and back office roles.

A new round of swingeing cuts follows 4,000 redundancies announced in May 2017 by the UK’s largest fixed and mobile operator. At the time CEO Gavin Patterson (pictured) said the reductions were a result of “market and regulatory pressures” and the money saved would “support investment”.

The last two years have been a period of wholesale change at the UK’s incumbent operator with the company in the process of spinning-off fibre rollout division Openreach and integrating mobile operator EE into its new consumer division.

Amid business re-organisation, the company has reported a mixed bag of financial results with increased year-on-year profit in its fiscal Q3 following a broadly flat Q2 and diving profits in Q1 – attributed to the continued fall-out from the company’s accounting scandal in Italy.

Throughout the turbulent period both Patterson and BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera have been bullish on the operator’s underlying performance and prospects, with the positive impact of EE and its multiplay strategy often highlighted.