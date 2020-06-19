 Apple recloses some shops - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple recloses some shops

19 JUN 2020

Apple revealed plans to close stores in four US states due to an increase in Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases, reversing progress in reopening outlets after shutdowns in March.

CNBC reported Apple will close a total of 11 stores starting tomorrow (20 June): six in Arizona, two each in Florida and North Carolina and one in South Carolina. In a statement, Apple said the move was made out of “an abundance of caution”, adding it hopes to reopen again “as soon as possible”.

The move came after officials in the states reported a surge in Covid-19 cases as they continued to ease lockdowns, with Arizona and Florida posting record single-day increases in the total number of known infections.

Apple closed all of its stores outside mainland China in March, but began reopening some of its 271 US locations in May as a number of states began lifting restrictions on business operations.

CNBC previously reported Apple had hoped to have more than 200 shops open by the end of this week.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Apple pressures Hey developer to toe the line

UK turns to Google, Apple contact-tracing tech

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association