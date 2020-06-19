Apple recloses some shops - Mobile World Live

Apple revealed plans to close stores in four US states due to an increase in Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases, reversing progress in reopening outlets after shutdowns in March.

CNBC reported Apple will close a total of 11 stores starting tomorrow (20 June): six in Arizona, two each in Florida and North Carolina and one in South Carolina. In a statement, Apple said the move was made out of “an abundance of caution”, adding it hopes to reopen again “as soon as possible”.

The move came after officials in the states reported a surge in Covid-19 cases as they continued to ease lockdowns, with Arizona and Florida posting record single-day increases in the total number of known infections.

Apple closed all of its stores outside mainland China in March, but began reopening some of its 271 US locations in May as a number of states began lifting restrictions on business operations.

CNBC previously reported Apple had hoped to have more than 200 shops open by the end of this week.