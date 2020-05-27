Apple reopens doors to nearly 100 US stores - Mobile World Live

Apple plans to reopen around 100 of its stores in the US by the end of this week, most of them offering curbside or storefront support only, in an effort to ensure safety following the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, The Verge reported.

Stores of the vendor are set to welcome visitors again across 19 states, including California, Florida, Nevada and Tennessee. Retail locations in New York City, however, are to reopen later as the area was the worst-hit by the virus in the country.

Some of Apple’s shops will provide pick-ups of online orders and repairs at the company’s Genius Bar outside the premises, while others will allow customers to enter in order to get support and make purchases.

Earlier this month, senior VP of retail at Apple Deirdre O’Brien said the company’s new procedures will include limiting occupancy, providing obligatory face coverings for employees and customers, as well as conducting temperature checks at store entrances. Surfaces, display products and highly popular areas in shops will undergo deep cleanings, she noted.

Apple has been gradually reopening its global retail operations, starting with stores in China in March, followed by opening doors in South Korea, Austria, Australia and some US states earlier this month.