Apple first to hit $3T market valuation

Apple’s share price continued its swift rise on the first day of trading in 2022, with it becoming the first publicly traded company in the world to be valued at $3 trillion.

After briefly hitting the milestone in afternoon trading, the company’s market capitalisation ended the day at about $2.9 trillion as its share price dipped.

The iPhone maker’s share price tripled since end-2017, surpassing the $2 trillion mark in 2020. It was the world’s first $1 trillion company in August 2018.

Apple’s market value has grown by almost $2.7 trillion in a decade under Tim Cook’s leadership, after he succeeded late company founder Steve Jobs. Apple’s stock price has increased about 500 per cent over the past five years alone, outperforming the S&P 500, which had gained about 105 per cent over the same period.

In fiscal Q4 2021 (25 June to 25 September), iPhone sales rose 47 per cent to $38.9 billion, with total company net income soaring 62 per cent year-on-year to $20.5 billion.