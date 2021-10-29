 Apple top line hit by ongoing chip shortages - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple top line hit by ongoing chip shortages

29 OCT 2021

Apple took a $6 billion hit on revenue due to a global chip crisis and manufacturing disruption caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus) in its fiscal Q4 2021 (25 June to 25 September), an issue CEO Tim Cook warned would cost the company even more in its next quarter.

On an earnings call, Cook cited greater than expected supply constraints as the factor behind the revenue hit, with Apple’s iPhone, iPad and Mac all affected.

Cook cited chip shortages and Covid-19 disruptions in southeast Asia as the major issue, but added the latter had improved materially across October.

The company predicted the impact of supply constraints to be greater in its fiscal Q1 2022 (26 September to 25 December), traditionally Apple’s most lucrative period.

In fiscal Q4 2021, net income rose 62 per cent year-on-year to $20.5 billion, boosted by higher-margin services growth which CFO Luca Maestri noted on the call generated revenue of $18.2 billion compared with $14.5 billion in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2020 on “all-time records” across cloud, App Store and payment services.

Maestri noted Apple ended the quarter with 745 million paying subscribers.

Overall revenue grew 29 per cent to $83.4 billion.

Product sales of $65 billion were up from $50.1 billion, with Cook pointing to a line of its “most powerful products ever”.

The iPhone accounted for the largest bulk of its revenue, with smartphone sales up 47 per cent to $38.9 billion. Mac brought in $9.2 billion, up 1.6 per cent and iPad sales increased 21.4 per cent to $8.3 billion.

Wearable sales rose 11.5 per cent to $8.8 billion.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Los problemas de Facebook no afectan a su crecimiento

Apple presenta nuevos AirPods y chips a medida para portátiles

Apple unleashes latest AirPods, custom laptop chips

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association