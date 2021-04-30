Analysts hail buoyant smartphone market - Mobile World Live

Various analyst companies issued global smartphone shipment figures illustrating large year-on-year increases in Q1, with each showing Samsung shifting the most units and Huawei declining after its disposal of Honor.

Following the release of shipment figures for Q1 by Strategy Analytics earlier this month, global estimates were put out by Omdia, Canalys and IDC all estimating a similar range and growth rate.

IDC’s figure was 346 million devices shipped (a 25.5 per cent rise on Q1 2020); Canalys 347 million (up 27 per cent); Omdia 353 million (28 per cent higher); and Strategy Analytics 340 million (a 24 per cent increase).

All of the commentators had Samsung on top of the market followed by Apple and Xiaomi. Oppo and Vivo made up all top fives, with all but Omdia placing Oppo ahead of its rival for fourth.

Following the divestment of Honor and well publicised issues Huawei fell out of the top three spot it held in Q1 2020.

Omdia placed Huawei sixth and Canalys seventh in the recent quarter. The other analysis companies only list the top five with Huawei under “others” alongside former unit Honor.

IDC research director Nabila Popal acknowledged the recent figures were flattered by being compared “against one of the worst quarters in smartphone history”, referring to an opening quarter of 2020 when Covid-19 (coronavirus) meant “the bulk of the supply chain was at a halt and China was in full lockdown”.

But she noted the “growth is still very real: when compared to two years ago, shipments are 11 per cent higher”.

“The growth is coming from years of repressed refresh cycles with a boost from 5G.”