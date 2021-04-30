 Analysts hail buoyant smartphone market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Analysts hail buoyant smartphone market

30 APR 2021

Various analyst companies issued global smartphone shipment figures illustrating large year-on-year increases in Q1, with each showing Samsung shifting the most units and Huawei declining after its disposal of Honor.

Following the release of shipment figures for Q1 by Strategy Analytics earlier this month, global estimates were put out by Omdia, Canalys and IDC all estimating a similar range and growth rate.

IDC’s figure was 346 million devices shipped (a 25.5 per cent rise on Q1 2020); Canalys 347 million (up 27 per cent); Omdia 353 million (28 per cent higher); and Strategy Analytics 340 million (a 24 per cent increase).

All of the commentators had Samsung on top of the market followed by Apple and Xiaomi. Oppo and Vivo made up all top fives, with all but Omdia placing Oppo ahead of its rival for fourth.

Following the divestment of Honor and well publicised issues Huawei fell out of the top three spot it held in Q1 2020.

Omdia placed Huawei sixth and Canalys seventh in the recent quarter. The other analysis companies only list the top five with Huawei under “others” alongside former unit Honor.

IDC research director Nabila Popal acknowledged the recent figures were flattered by being compared “against one of the worst quarters in smartphone history”, referring to an opening quarter of 2020 when Covid-19 (coronavirus) meant “the bulk of the supply chain was at a halt and China was in full lockdown”.

But she noted the “growth is still very real: when compared to two years ago, shipments are 11 per cent higher”.

“The growth is coming from years of repressed refresh cycles with a boost from 5G.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

China smartphone shipments grow

Samsung stands by Q2 component warning

Samsung unpacks mobile-first 5G Galaxy Book

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association