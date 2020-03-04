 Alphabet scraps Google I/O conference - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Alphabet scraps Google I/O conference

04 MAR 2020

Alphabet became the latest technology giant to cancel a major conference, calling off its Google I/O event due to concerns about Covid-19.

In a tweet, the company said “it’s sad that we won’t be able to gather as a developer community, but your health and safety is our priority”.

The gathering typically serves as Google’s launchpad for new hardware and features for its Android operating system. It was scheduled to run from 12 May to 14 May.

CNBC reported around 7,000 people attended in 2019.

The move comes after the company announced it would shift to a digital-only format for its Google Cloud Next 2020 event taking place next month. However, it is unclear whether it will follow a similar path for Google I/O.

A notice on the event website said only that Google is “exploring new ways to connect and support our global developer community. Stay tuned”.

Last week, Facebook cancelled its annual F8 Developer Conference citing concerns about the virus’ spread, while GSMA called off MWC 2020 Barcelona in February.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Google targets Pixel boost with new features

Europe raises privacy concerns over Google, Fitbit deal

Google abandons free Wi-Fi programme

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association