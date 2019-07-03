Troubled Galaxy Fold expected in Q4 - Mobile World Live

Engineers at Samsung Electronics reportedly completed the redesign of its troubled Galaxy Fold handset, with the device due to be available before the busy holiday selling season.

Bloomberg revealed a two-month revamp of the handset had taken place. This includes the extension of a protected film wrap, which is now placed across the whole handset to prevent it being peeled-off by accident.

Removal of this protective layer by reviewers was one of the one of the major issues highlighted in early models of the $1,980 Galaxy Fold alongside problems with the hinges. Following the negative publicity, Samsung put the scheduled release on ice while the problems were investigated.

A firm revised launch date is yet to be revealed.

The news comes a day after Samsung Electronics CEO DJ Koh addressed multiple media outlets in South Korea on the manufacturer’s progress.

The Independent reported Koh explained the device was “pushed through before it was ready” and described the entire saga as embarrassing.

Samsung is not the only company to delay the launch of a much-vaunted foldable device.

Huawei’s Mate X is due for release in September having had its original date of June pushed back for further work on the flexible screen.