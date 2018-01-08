English
Home

Sony ups selfie game with mid-tier smartphones

08 JAN 2018

Sony took the wraps off three new smartphones at CES 2018, including “super mid-range” devices with strong selfie features, as it looks to continue the recovery of its mobile business.

The consumer electronics giant refocused the unit on a set of flagship and mass-tier devices, while moving out of less successful areas. This meant it lost market share, although it (largely) improved its profitability.

“We’re targeting 2018 as a breakthrough year, and look forward to showcasing further innovations across the entire Xperia portfolio over the coming months,” Hideyuki Furumi, EVP of global sales and marketing for the vendor, said in a statement.

The three new devices unveiled now are all successors to products in Sony’s 2017 portfolio.

High end features
Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra form part of Sony’s mass-tier effort, which Furumi said is “based on bringing bold technologies to this section of the market in the most accessible way possible”.

They are said to feature front camera technology previously found in the flagship line.

Xperia XA2 offers a 120-degree, 8MP front-facing camera, to fit “more of your friends and surroundings” into selfies. It features a 23MP rear camera.

The 5.2-inch screen device also sports a high-capacity 3300mAh battery and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor.

Xperia XA2 Ultra has a dual front-facing camera, marrying 120-degree 8MP lens with 16MP camera with optical image stabilisation, both with front flash. This, the vendor said, produces clear shots regardless of lighting and environment, and for fitting more into selfies. It also features the same 23MP rear camera of its sibling.

The 6-inch screen device runs a 3580mAh battery and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 processor.

Both smartphones will be available in silver, black and blue, joined by pink (Xperia XA2) or gold (Xperia XA2 Ultra). The Android 8.0 devices will ship from February 2018.

Also unveiled was Xperia L2, which features a 5.5-inch HD screen, 3300mAh battery, 120-degree 8MP front camera and 13MP rear camera.

Xperia L2 will be available in black, gold and pink, running Android 7.1.1, this month.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

