Sony unveils premium smartphones and smart speaker

LIVE FROM IFA2017, BERLIN: Sony announced two smartphones targeting the premium segment, and became the latest vendor to unveil a smart speaker.

Shigeru Kumekawa, president of Sony Europe, said the company’s products are focused on the “last one inch between our customers and the experiences they seek”.

He continued: “We continue to innovate, improve, and connect with you at the last one inch. With that in mind, perhaps no product captures the last one inch experience more perfectly than our mobile products.”

Sony appeared to regain some of its mobile mojo at Mobile World Congress in February, where it picked up a “best in show” award for its Xperia XZ Premium.

Hideyuki Furumi, EVP of global sales and marketing at Sony Mobile, said the smartphone delivered “very impressive sales that have validated our efforts advancing what is possible in smartphone technology”.

Joining it now are Xperia XZ1 (pictured) and Xperia XZ1 Compact, which include a number of features offered by the bigger sibling, including super slow-motion video capture and high-resolution audio.

While both devices have 19MP main cameras (Sony is yet to join the dual camera game), the front camera is different: a 13MP unit on the XZ1 is replaced by an 18MP super wide-angle module on the XZ1 Compact.

The latter unit also stands out as a device worthy of the name. In a market where devices have generally shifted to screens bigger than 5-inches, the Xperia XZ1 Compact features a 4.6-inch HD display, compared with 5.2-inch full HD with HDR on the XZ1. Indeed, Sony does not have a strong Android-powered, premium rival in the 5-inch and over segment.

Another new feature, which Furumi said is “yet another innovative smartphone technology that is totally unique to Sony”, is 3D Creator, an in-house tool for fast and easy scanning of 3D objects. The company said there are “many playful options to enjoy”, such as creating an avatar for use in the camera AR effects options; setting a live wallpaper; sharing on social media as a 3D sticker; or sending to a 3D printer to make into a “memorable keepsake”.

Processing power comes from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB (XZ1) or 32GB (XZ1 Compact) of storage. XZ1 supports category 16 LTE (up to 1Gb/s), with XZ1 Compact supporting category 14 (up to 800Mb/s).

The devices will also be among the first tranche of smartphones to use Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo platform. Sony is also making Oreo available for a number of its existing products, although some operator and market restrictions will be in place.

Both new smartphones will be available in September, but Sony did not provide guide prices.

Not present at the press conference was a third device, Xperia XA1 Plus, for the “super mid-range”. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD display, 23MP camera and 3430mAh battery. It will be available soon.

Smart speaker

Sony’s LF-S50G will be its first wireless speaker with Google Assistant built-in.

Set for launch in markets including France, Germany, the UK and US, the company said the product will enable users to “enjoy high fidelity music and 360-degree sound”. The splash-proof speaker also includes gesture control, so users can adjust volume or skip between tracks without touching it.

Sony will also include Google Assistant on its Bravia televisions by the end of the year.