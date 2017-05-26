Sony set to cut smartphone line

Sony plans to discontinue its “premium standard” devices, which have performed poorly on the international stage when compared with its flagship line.

At the company’s 2017 Investor Day, mobile chief Hiroki Totoki highlighted the performance of devices such as Xperia X and Xperia X Compact lagged behind Xperia X Performance and Xperia XZ during the year to 31 March.

The premium standard models fared better in Japan than globally, but even then were not as strong as the flagship versions.

Sony will also press-on with its mid-range devices, such as XA1, XA1 Ultra and L1, which are on its 2017 roadmap.

The company is looking to “recover lost market share”, and “differentiate products with technologies only Sony can deliver”. This includes work in areas such as imaging and display.

It is also set to improve its sales planning and operations to align sell-in and sell-through, minimising inventory of previous devices while bringing new products into the channel earlier in the financial year.

Also touted for future growth were “smart products” such as its Ear and Touch peripherals.