Samsung continues to chase tablet boom - Mobile World Live

Samsung unveiled the latest additions to its wide range of Galaxy tablets, as it looks to take advantage of growing demand for remote education and entertainment services.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are aimed at the affordable end of the market, the company stated. The former is promoted as suitable for entertainment, work and creative uses, with the latter oriented more towards gaming and other on-the-go content.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a 12.4-inch display, offers 64GB or 128GB of storage, runs an octa-core processor and has optional 5G connectivity. Four colours are available, and it employ’s Samsung’s S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers an 8.7-inch display, octa-core processor, 32GB or 64GB of storage, optional LTE connectivity and two colour options.

Samsung Electronics SVP and head of experience planning for its Mobile Communications Business Woncheol Chai said the devices are designed to “meet the daily needs of consumers”.

Both go on sale in selected markets next month, though pricing was not disclosed.

The launches come as analyst companies reported a rapid boost in tablet sales during the pandemic.