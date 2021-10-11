 Oppo, Sharp end comms tech patent battle - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Oppo, Sharp end comms tech patent battle

11 OCT 2021

Chinese device maker Oppo and Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp ended a more than year-long global dispute covering patents for smartphone communication technologies, agreeing licensing terms covering the disputed IP.

In a joint statement, Oppo and Sharp explained they reached a consensus on global cross-patent licences covering communication technologies and sales of terminal products, and the agreement showcased the value of their patent portfolios.

Oppo senior director of IP Adler Feng commented the agreement “again recognises Oppo’s IP strength”, adding the company believes “deeply” in the value of innovation while “highly” respecting IP.

Mototaka Taneya, executive managing officer at Sharp, added the move allowed it to update the value of its portfolio, including licensing standard-essential patents for communication technologies to various companies.

The move ends any ongoing litigation between the two companies worldwide.

Sharp filed patent infringement lawsuits against Oppo in Germany and Japan in March 2020, accusing the Chinese vendor of violating several LTE patents related to technologies used in smartphones.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Oppo expects AI to underpin 6G technology

El papel destacado de la IA en la 6G según Oppo

OnePlus cosies up with Oppo

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association