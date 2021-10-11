Oppo, Sharp end comms tech patent battle

Chinese device maker Oppo and Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp ended a more than year-long global dispute covering patents for smartphone communication technologies, agreeing licensing terms covering the disputed IP.

In a joint statement, Oppo and Sharp explained they reached a consensus on global cross-patent licences covering communication technologies and sales of terminal products, and the agreement showcased the value of their patent portfolios.

Oppo senior director of IP Adler Feng commented the agreement “again recognises Oppo’s IP strength”, adding the company believes “deeply” in the value of innovation while “highly” respecting IP.

Mototaka Taneya, executive managing officer at Sharp, added the move allowed it to update the value of its portfolio, including licensing standard-essential patents for communication technologies to various companies.

The move ends any ongoing litigation between the two companies worldwide.

Sharp filed patent infringement lawsuits against Oppo in Germany and Japan in March 2020, accusing the Chinese vendor of violating several LTE patents related to technologies used in smartphones.