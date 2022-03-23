 Nothing targets Apple as it prepares debut handset - Mobile World Live
Home

Nothing targets Apple as it prepares debut handset

23 MAR 2022

Start-up Nothing revealed plans to bring its debut smartphone to market in mid-2022, as CEO and co-founder Carl Pei (pictured) outlined lofty ambitions for his brand to become the most compelling alternative to Apple.

The smartphone, known currently as phone (1), will be its second hardware launch after its ear buds and will come with a bespoke version of Android called Nothing OS.

Its plan to enter the crowded smartphone market were outlined during a presentation by Pei, who described the current mobile device ecosystem as “mundane” and vowed to make its offering unique.

Actual detail on the upcoming device were sparse apart from the fact it will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and Nothing’s own OS.

Speaking about the company generally, Pei claimed it would eventually be in a position to challenge Apple, with plans to set its device and operating system at the heart of a more open environment compatible with other brands.

However, he also acknowledged it was entering a very competitive space.

“It is hard to stand out in the market, plenty have tried and plenty…have failed”, he said, adding for Nothing the “market timing is right, the resources are right and the people are right”.

The company has raised $144 million to date and plans to open a $10 million funding round for its supporter community next month.

It has also set-up its supply chains and employed 300 people covering a range of expertise, including those from the technology, design and fashion industries in preparation for its smartphone launch.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

