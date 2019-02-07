Motorola refreshes G smartphone range - Mobile World Live

Motorola revamped its popular G series of smartphones, unveiling a new G7 family of devices it said offer top-shelf features without sacrificing quality, affordability and dependability.

The devices pack more processing power, battery life, camera features and screens over previous models. All told, the new line comprises four devices: the Moto G7 Play, G7 Power, G7 and G7 Plus.

Top of the range are the Moto G7 and G7 Plus, which focus on camera capabilities and performance. The latter has slightly better specs, with dual 16MP and 5MP rear cameras and Snapdragon 636 processor; while Moto G7 sports 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras and Snapgradon 632 processor.

Both come with a 6.2-inch full HD+ display along with new camera features including improved high-resolution zoom, hyperlapse video and Auto Smile Capture, which snaps a shot automatically when everyone in frame is smiling. Both also offer a 3000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with a microSD expansion slot.

Moto G7 Power features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 632 processor, a single 12MP rear camera, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. But while its camera and storage options lag its higher-end siblings, its 5000 mAh battery is the largest in the G7 family.

At a launch event in New York City, Motorola’s head of global product marketing Thomas Milner said the G7 Power offers up to three days of battery life.

Moto G7 Play comes in a more compact form factor, with a 5.7-inch display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera and a 3000 mAh battery.

The entire G7 family runs Android Pie 9.0.

Availability

All four devices are now available in Brazil and Mexico and will head to Europe in mid-February before launching in additional markets in the coming months. A North Amercian launch for G7 Play, G7 Power and G7 is planned during the first half of the year, priced $199, $249 and $299 respectively.