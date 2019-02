Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

07 FEB 2019

This week Diana is in New York City where one-time phone giant Motorola held an event to launch a revamped line of its popular G series smartphones. Elsewhere, with MWC19 Barcelona fast approaching and 5G expected to be a major theme, Steve chats with InterDigital about hype surrounding the technology. And Kavit has the news, as Huawei received some respite.