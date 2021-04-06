 Ex-HMD Global product chief shifts to Qualcomm - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ex-HMD Global product chief shifts to Qualcomm

06 APR 2021

HMD Global’s loss turned into Qualcomm’s gain, as the device maker’s former chief product officer Juho Sarvikas (pictured) unveiled a new role with the US chipmaker.

Sarvikas revealed on Twitter he is set to become VP and president of North America at Qualcomm next week, a little over a fortnight after stepping down from HMD Global.

His message enthused about the prospect of being “at the epicentre of the 5G revolution”.

The executive revealed his “tough decision” to depart HMD Global in a tweet on 26 March, explaining the move brought the curtain down on a 15-year association with the company and Nokia.

He joined HMD Global in 2016 when it acquired the rights to produce Nokia-branded devices, adding VP for North America to his duties in June 2020.

In his biography, HMD Global explains Sarvikas spent “a number of years in the US driving Nokia and Microsoft’s business”, overseeing the launch of the Finnish vendor’s Windows Phone in the market along with establishing operator partnerships.

Last week, former Nokia CMO Barry French secured a post at US-based satellite service provider Inmarsat, a move which reunites him with former CEO Rajeev Suri.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

FTC ends competition case against Qualcomm

Qualcomm pulls trigger on latest processor

Qualcomm lanza un nuevo procesador
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association