Ex-HMD Global product chief shifts to Qualcomm - Mobile World Live

HMD Global’s loss turned into Qualcomm’s gain, as the device maker’s former chief product officer Juho Sarvikas (pictured) unveiled a new role with the US chipmaker.

Sarvikas revealed on Twitter he is set to become VP and president of North America at Qualcomm next week, a little over a fortnight after stepping down from HMD Global.

His message enthused about the prospect of being “at the epicentre of the 5G revolution”.

The executive revealed his “tough decision” to depart HMD Global in a tweet on 26 March, explaining the move brought the curtain down on a 15-year association with the company and Nokia.

He joined HMD Global in 2016 when it acquired the rights to produce Nokia-branded devices, adding VP for North America to his duties in June 2020.

In his biography, HMD Global explains Sarvikas spent “a number of years in the US driving Nokia and Microsoft’s business”, overseeing the launch of the Finnish vendor’s Windows Phone in the market along with establishing operator partnerships.

Last week, former Nokia CMO Barry French secured a post at US-based satellite service provider Inmarsat, a move which reunites him with former CEO Rajeev Suri.