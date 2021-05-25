 European operators target phone sustainability - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

European operators target phone sustainability

25 MAY 2021

Major European operators detailed plans to introduce a rating system covering the environmental impact of mobile phones, seeking to encourage device makers to boost sustainability efforts.

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telia and Vodafone Group plan to introduce the Eco Rating labelling system next month, offering a single score based on metrics including the impact of a device’s production, usage, transportation and disposal.

The companies stated other operators are free to join the rating programme. A dozen vendors have already signed up, including HMD Global, Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

Phones will get a score for their footprint across their entire life cycle, and additional information will be available on their durability, recyclability, climate and resource efficiency, and ease with which they can be repaired.

At launch, the programme will cover 24 European nations.

The operators expect Eco Rating to demonstrate demand for environmentally-friendly consumer electronic options, in turn encouraging more sustainable production.

Their move builds on recent momentum among operators and the wider mobile industry to tackle environmental concerns.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

