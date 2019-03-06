Spotify proves a hit in India - Mobile World Live

Spotify launched its music streaming service in India last week after some hiccups with record labels, and has reportedly garnered 1 million in the country already.

The company first announced plans to head to India in March 2018, but it took time to sort out deals with record labels.

While it was successful, for instance, in signing a deal with T-Series, it is still fighting a legal battle with Warner Music Group, which filed an injunction to stop the company from using its content in the country.

A representative confirmed the 1 million figure to CNN, but did not specify how many subscribers were paid and how many used the free, advertising-based version.

At the time of launch Daniel Ek, Spotify founder and CEO, stated: “India has an incredibly rich music culture and to best serve this market, we’re launching a custom-built experience. Not only will Spotify bring Indian artists to the world, we’ll also bring the world’s music to fans across India”.

Spotify is likely to face competition not only from domestic providers Gaana and Saavn (backed by Tencent), Hungama and Airtel Wynk, but also global rivals Apple Music and Amazon, which have a presence in India.