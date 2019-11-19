 Facebook under fire for location tracking - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook under fire for location tracking

19 NOV 2019

Facebook faced fresh scrutiny of its privacy practices, as US politicians questioned whether it misled consumers about their ability to prevent it from tracking their location.

The company in a September blog highlighted changes in Android 10 and iOS 13 which gave users more control over whether its app could access their mobile device’s location information. At the time, it promised to respect users’ “most restrictive settings choice” for location sharing.

But Senators Christopher Coons and Josh Hawley in a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pointed out a line in the blog which stated the platform would still be able to determine a user’s location using information about their internet connection.

They expressed concern the practice gives users a false impression of control.

“Given that most mobile devices are connected to the internet nearly all the time, whether through a cellular network or a Wi-Fi connection, this practice would allow Facebook to collect user location data almost constantly, irrespective of the user’s privacy preferences.”

The pair gave Zuckerberg until 12 December to respond to a series of questions, including how frequently it collects location data based on a user’s internet connection; how detailed that information is; and whether it is used for targeted advertisements or shared with third parties.

Earlier this year, Facebook touted a renewed focus on privacy across its platforms, as part of a bid to recover from a series of security-related gaffes. But it warned new privacy protections for users would likely limit its targeted advertising business and slow growth.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

US drives uptake of Threads app

Internet para Todos aims to build on Peru success

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association