Amazon revamps Appstore

Amazon redesigned its Appstore for Android devices “from the ground up” to enable users to access the same features they use on the company’s Fire tablets and TV service.

The new store now offers a simplified visual interface and a dedicated tab for Amazon Coins, which allows users to buy apps and make in-app purchases.

Amazon Coins were introduced in 2013 as an alternative to having dollar amounts associated with purchases. Customers can now purchase these coins from anywhere in the Appstore app.

The refresh is the latest bid by Amazon to boost usage of its app store. The company previously offered customers free apps via Amazon Underground, but the initiative was shut down earlier this year because the company had other ways for developers to make money, TechCrunch reported.

Amazon Coins was one such way, which is why the feature was given a prominent spot in the new app.

The more coins a customer buys at a time, the more they save. For instance, 100 Amazon Coins are worth $100, but when bought in bulk will cost less.

Whether customers acquire the currency at a discount, or for free as rewards in games, developers will still earn a 70 per cent royalty.

Existing developers who have selected the option to distribute their apps on “all other Android devices”, will see their app made available to customers automatically. New developers can assess applications using a dedicated Amazon test kit, which delivers results in around 90 seconds, the company stated.