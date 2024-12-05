Luxury Swedish accommodation provider ESS Group stepped up its connectivity play, tapping Tele2’s local unit to amplify mobile coverage to deliver a consistent experience in sometimes challenging locations.

Tele2 explained an updated deal adds overall responsibility for ESS’ properties to a remit originally involving subscription services. An expansion in the accommodation company’s business prompted the change.

The operator stated some ESS properties are situated in areas where “coverage can be challenging”, with signals in others impacted by the buildings themselves. It explained mobile amplification would provide a reliable connection regardless.

ESS IT manager Pelle Andersson said the company offers a premium product and the updated Tele2 contract would provide guests and staff with “the best possible connection”.

Tele2’s “technical platform, TSO, is also user-friendly and efficient”, with the operator’s focus on “sustainability and security” also a factor in its choice, Andersson said.

Deployment of Tele2’s mobile amplification is underway at existing ESS properties, with a building set to open in January 2025 included in the deal.

Tele2 stated ESS also chose a telephone exchange service to further improve internal communication.