Ericsson filed a lawsuit against Lenovo and its subsidiary Motorola Mobility in a US district court for allegedly infringing 5G patents in multiple locations and not entering talks to work out a deal.

Court files show legal companies submitted a number of cases earlier in the week covering 11 patents.

Ericsson and Lenovo have been unable to reach an agreement after years of negotiations, with the China-headquartered business not paying any royalties to the Swedish vendor.

In March, a UK court ruled Lenovo had to pay InterDigital $138.7 million for a licence to use its portfolio of patents.

The Chinese vendor worked out a licensing deal with NTT Docomo in late 2022 covering the operator’s standard essential patents, including 5G.

Ericsson forged a long-term global patent licensing agreement with Huawei in August, covering the respective sale of network infrastructure and consumer devices, as well as granting access to each other’s technologies.