English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

TCL goes budget on new BlackBerry Key device

03 SEP 2018

TCL Communication unveiled its latest smartphone at IFA 2018, the BlackBerry Key2 LE, which comes to market at a lower price point from predecessor devices Key2 and 2017’s KeyOne to attract a wider audience.

The company said in a statement the Key2 LE will be available next month in markets globally, including Germany, UK, France, UAE, Canada and the US, starting at $399 for the 32GB storage variant and $449 for 64GB. Comparatively, the Key2, which launched in June, was priced at $649.

As the newest addition to the KEY smartphone line-up, TCL said the Key2 LE keeps the Key2 design evolutions, which includes minimised screen bezels and redesigned chassis “for a more modern look and feel”.

The Key2 LE however comes with 4GB of memory, in comparison to 6GB on the premium Key2. It also uses a smaller 3,000mAh battery over the 3,300mAh, which means it is 12GB lighter.

The processor is a slightly slower Snapdragon 636, rather than the 660, and the device also features lower range camera sensors (13MP and 5MP rear.)

TCL said the Key2 is also “thinner and lighter”, boasting a redesigned keyboard with keys that are nearly 10 per cent larger than those on the KeyOne. The new keyboard, however, doesn’t feature gesture support.

Alex Thurber, SVP and general manager of mobility solutions at BlackBerry, said the Key2 LE “brings a fresh personality” to its portfolio, with all the security features that make “BlackBerry phones the world’s most secure Android smartphones”.

“With this new addition to their product lineup, the Key2 LE keeps the iconic BlackBerry styling while offering an accessible entry point for our fans around the world to enjoy a modern BlackBerry smartphone”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

TCL quietly expands Alcatel smartphone portfolio

Palm resurrection edges closer

TCL plays up security in BlackBerry Key2
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association