TCL goes budget on new BlackBerry Key device

TCL Communication unveiled its latest smartphone at IFA 2018, the BlackBerry Key2 LE, which comes to market at a lower price point from predecessor devices Key2 and 2017’s KeyOne to attract a wider audience.

The company said in a statement the Key2 LE will be available next month in markets globally, including Germany, UK, France, UAE, Canada and the US, starting at $399 for the 32GB storage variant and $449 for 64GB. Comparatively, the Key2, which launched in June, was priced at $649.

As the newest addition to the KEY smartphone line-up, TCL said the Key2 LE keeps the Key2 design evolutions, which includes minimised screen bezels and redesigned chassis “for a more modern look and feel”.

The Key2 LE however comes with 4GB of memory, in comparison to 6GB on the premium Key2. It also uses a smaller 3,000mAh battery over the 3,300mAh, which means it is 12GB lighter.

The processor is a slightly slower Snapdragon 636, rather than the 660, and the device also features lower range camera sensors (13MP and 5MP rear.)

TCL said the Key2 is also “thinner and lighter”, boasting a redesigned keyboard with keys that are nearly 10 per cent larger than those on the KeyOne. The new keyboard, however, doesn’t feature gesture support.

Alex Thurber, SVP and general manager of mobility solutions at BlackBerry, said the Key2 LE “brings a fresh personality” to its portfolio, with all the security features that make “BlackBerry phones the world’s most secure Android smartphones”.

“With this new addition to their product lineup, the Key2 LE keeps the iconic BlackBerry styling while offering an accessible entry point for our fans around the world to enjoy a modern BlackBerry smartphone”.