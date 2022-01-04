 Samsung unwraps low-end S21 FE - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung unwraps low-end S21 FE

04 JAN 2022

Samsung added to its roster of Galaxy S21 smartphones, introducing the low-end S21 FE, which comes with less powerful features than the standard edition but is available at a more competitive price point.

The company unveiled the device at this year’s annual CES 2022 conference in Las Vegas, and the new FE (which stands for Fan Edition) follows the introduction of the S20 FE in late 2020.

The S21 FE adds to the Galaxy S21 line of smartphones which includes the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra, and will be available from 11 January for a starting price of $699, $100 cheaper than the standard variant.

Despite the cheaper price point, the S21 FE actually has a larger screen than the S21, at 6.4 inches compared to 6.2 inches, but notably contains less powerful camera and memory features.

It packs a three camera system, including 12MP main and wide-angle cameras, in addition to an 8MP telephoto lens. The front facing selfie camera is a competitive 32MP.

The S21 FE, like the standard S21, offers 128GB and 256GB storage, but the latter offers 6B of memory compared to 8GB on the S21. The lower-end option has an optical fingerprint sensor, compared to the ultrasonic sensor on the other S21 devices.

It comes in four colour options: Graphite, Olive, Lavender or White.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

