Xiaomi unveils Mi Note 10 Lite - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi added a pared-down version of its Mi Note 10 smartphone range, highlighting premium display and camera features for a sub-€400 price.

The Mi Note 10 Lite adds to Xiaomi’s existing Mi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro range, albeit it offers a quad-camera set-up instead of the five-lens configuration Xiaomi heralded when first unveiling the range.

Mi Note 10 Lite offers 64MP; 8MP ultra-wide; 5MP depth; and 2MP macro lenses, with a 16MP unit on the front. Memory of 6GB is paired with either 64GB or 128GB of storage, and it features a 6.57-inch curved AMOLED display with in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor, and a 5260mAh battery with a 30W fast charger. It uses Android 10, with Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 skin.

Colour options are white; black; and purple: the 64GB model is priced €349 and the 128GB €399.

Strategy Analytics noted Xiaomi was the only top-five vendor not to cede ground in terms of annual shipments during Q1, a period the research company branded the worst ever for the overall sector.