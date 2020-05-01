 Xiaomi unveils Mi Note 10 Lite - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi unveils Mi Note 10 Lite

01 MAY 2020

Xiaomi added a pared-down version of its Mi Note 10 smartphone range, highlighting premium display and camera features for a sub-€400 price.

The Mi Note 10 Lite adds to Xiaomi’s existing Mi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro range, albeit it offers a quad-camera set-up instead of the five-lens configuration Xiaomi heralded when first unveiling the range.

Mi Note 10 Lite offers 64MP; 8MP ultra-wide; 5MP depth; and 2MP macro lenses, with a 16MP unit on the front. Memory of 6GB is paired with either 64GB or 128GB of storage, and it features a 6.57-inch curved AMOLED display with in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor, and a 5260mAh battery with a 30W fast charger. It uses Android 10, with Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 skin.

Colour options are white; black; and purple: the 64GB model is priced €349 and the 128GB €399.

Strategy Analytics noted Xiaomi was the only top-five vendor not to cede ground in terms of annual shipments during Q1, a period the research company branded the worst ever for the overall sector.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Huawei gains in hard-hit China smartphone market

Xiaomi flags telephoto first; unveils UI update

India smartphone market braces for fall after strong Q1
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association