 Smartphone market suffers worst ever quarter - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Smartphone market suffers worst ever quarter

01 MAY 2020

Figures from analyst companies showed the smartphone sector suffered its largest-ever decline in shipments during the opening quarter, due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Figures released separately by IDC and Strategy Analytics showed an average of 275.4 million units were shipped during the quarter, compared with the 321.4 million units average of their Q1 2019 numbers.

In a statement, Strategy Analytics director Linda Sui said Q1 was the “worst performance since records began”, with consumer demand drying up due to lockdowns.

IDC research director Nabila Popal separately highlighted “a supply-side problem” in China. The country, which accounted for a quarter of global shipments, was at the peak of its lockdown during Q1, resulting in a “huge impact on the overall market”.

Compounding this was the fact other major global economies implemented containment measures just as China was easing restrictions, Popal noted.

Vendors
The research companies’ top-five tables broadly concurred, with Samsung heading the charts with an average of 58.3 million units followed by Huawei (48.8 million), Apple (37.9 million) and Xiaomi (28.5 million).

However, they were split on which vendor took fifth spot: IDC reported Vivo returned to the top five, while Strategy Analytics said fellow Chinese vendor Oppo held the spot.

Sui noted Xiaomi benefitted from a domination of the “huge India market”, meaning its shipments remained flat on Q1 2019, while the other vendors recorded declines.

IDC broadly agreed, but noted Apple suffered the lowest rate of decline, thanks mostly to momentum around its iPhone 11 series.

It predicted Apple’s recently unveiled iPhone SE could boost shipments moving forward.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Huawei gains in hard-hit China smartphone market

India smartphone market braces for fall after strong Q1

China 5G smartphone market hits new peak
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association