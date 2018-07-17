Xiaomi teases Android One smartphone duo

China-based vendor Xiaomi revealed it is preparing to expand its smartphone range with a pair of new models due to be unveiled at an event in Spain next week.

In a series of tweets, the company said it will present the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite in Madrid on 24 July. While the social media messages contained little further information on specifications, the presence of Android One branding on the posts points to these being the latest smartphones to use Google’s blueprint for budget smartphones.

Android Authority reported Mi A2 is set to use a Snapdragon 660 chipset, run Android Oreo 8.1 and offer dual cameras on the rear of 20MP and 12MP.

Meanwhile, GSMArena said Mi A2 Lite will sport a Snapdragon 625 chipset; 12MP and 5MP cameras on the rear, with a 5MP front module; and feature a 5.84-inch screen with notch. Citing an online seller who apparently already has the new model in stock, the news site said two versions will be available: one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage; the other 4GB and 64GB.

Xiaomi’s choice of Spain for the official unveiling suggests the models will be its latest to be sold in European markets, where Xiaomi is steadily expanding its presence.