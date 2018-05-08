English
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi targets France and Italy launch this month

08 MAY 2018

Xiaomi is set to launch in more European markets imminently, adding two more countries to its roster.

The company will launch in France on 22 May and Italy on 24 May, although as yet it has not revealed which products will be available. When it debuted in its first Western European market – Spain – it kicked off with a mix of smartphones and other products (scooter, wearables, action cameras and video streaming box).

Last week, Xiaomi announced a partnership with operator 3 Group to sell devices in markets including Austria, Denmark, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Italy and Hong Kong. 3 does not have a presence in France, however, which is one of Xiaomi’s targets for this month.

While Xiaomi has managed to build an impressive position in the smartphone market, taking fourth spot globally, this has largely been built off the back of its performance in China and India. And with the former offering a challenging environment, Europe provides the company the chance to both grow volume and spread its customer base more widely.

It had been suggested that Xiaomi would launch its smartphones in the US, although that was before a worsening of a trade spat between the country and China.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

