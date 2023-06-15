 Xiaomi pitches entry-level Redmi 12 for $149 - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi pitches entry-level Redmi 12 for $149

15 JUN 2023

Chinese vendor Xiaomi unveiled the latest entry-level smartphone in its Redmi sub-brand range, featuring an ultra-thin profile and priced from $149.

Redmi 12 runs a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and features a 6.79-inch FHD+ DotDisplay screen with 90Hz Adaptive Sync.

The device is 8.17mm thick and features a premium glass back. It offers a triple-lens camera system comprising a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro.

Xiaomi stated the 5000mAh battery offers up to 26 hours of online reading or 16 hours of watching videos. The phone features a Type-C quick-charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone includes a 1TB storage expansion slot and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It can also control devices at home using infrared.

Redmi 12 comes in midnight black, sky blue and polar silver with 4GB of memory and 128GB storage; 8GB/128GB; or 8GB/256GB.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

