Xiaomi pitches entry-level Redmi 12 for $149

Chinese vendor Xiaomi unveiled the latest entry-level smartphone in its Redmi sub-brand range, featuring an ultra-thin profile and priced from $149.

Redmi 12 runs a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and features a 6.79-inch FHD+ DotDisplay screen with 90Hz Adaptive Sync.

The device is 8.17mm thick and features a premium glass back. It offers a triple-lens camera system comprising a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro.

Xiaomi stated the 5000mAh battery offers up to 26 hours of online reading or 16 hours of watching videos. The phone features a Type-C quick-charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone includes a 1TB storage expansion slot and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It can also control devices at home using infrared.

Redmi 12 comes in midnight black, sky blue and polar silver with 4GB of memory and 128GB storage; 8GB/128GB; or 8GB/256GB.