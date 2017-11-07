Xiaomi moves into Western Europe

Xiaomi took its first steps into the Western European market with a launch in Spain, announcing availability of a number of smartphones and other products.

The company is leading its push into the region with its previously launched Mi Mix 2, priced at €499, and Mi A1, priced €229. Other products available include Mi Electric Scooter, the Mi Band 2 wearable and Mi Action Camera 4K, plus a streaming video box.

Devices are available from 8 November through a number of channels including online and retail, with partners including Amazon Spain, Carrefour, MediaMarkt and Phone House alongside Xiaomi’s own properties. Two “Authorised Mi Stores” will open later this week.

According to The Verge, Xiaomi said it has “many, many customers” in markets including Germany, Italy, Spain and UK, even ahead of official distribution in these markets. Xiang Wang, senior VP with responsibility for the vendor’s international business (pictured), said the “very friendly and also very active” base in Spain led to the choice of the country as its Western European launch market.

Further European expansion will be on a market-by-market basis, the report continued, with the executive stating: “In order to be focused we want to make Spain successful first”.

After some growing pains as it looked to grow internationally, Xiaomi talked up its “return to fast-track growth” earlier this year, following an internal refocus. In addition to its international expansion, it also invested in its retail presence, particularly in its home market of China, enabling it to boost its offline sales.

A $1 billion loan was also secured to support its strategic development.