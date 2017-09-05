Google signs Xiaomi for Android One

Google confirmed Xiaomi as a partner in its Android One initiative, intended to deliver smartphones which “run a software experience designed by Google”.

Launched in 2014, the original aim of the programme was to bring new users online with “high quality, affordable phones”. The search giant said since then: “the larger community has told us they value what Android One stands for across a range of phones – a refreshingly simple software experience that is accessible, always fresh and stays ahead of the curve with improvements to battery life, usability, and of course security”.

This led to the expansion to “new partners, geographies and price points”. Google said in Japan, Android One devices are among the top-sellers in SoftBank’s Y!Mobile stores.

Xiaomi will offer its first Android One device – called Mi A1 – in “dozens of countries”, including India, Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam and Taiwan. Markets in Eastern Europe are also included, along with Latin America. Unveiled in India, the price given was INR14,999 ($234).

Mi A1 joins the growing range of smartphones available which include dual cameras (in this case, 12MP wide-angle and 12MP telephoto). It offers a 5.5-inch full HD display, fingerprint sensor, 3080mAh high-capacity battery, and full metal body.

It features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and is powered by an octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.