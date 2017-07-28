English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Xiaomi picks up $1B for global push

28 JUL 2017

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi secured a $1 billion loan, as it looks to accelerate global expansion and explore new retail opportunities.

The company struck a three year syndicated loan agreement with a group of 18 banks across Europe, the Middle East, India, China, Hong and Taiwan, and follows a similar loan secured in 2014.

Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s global spokesperson, said on Twitter the loan “was a strong endorsement of Xiaomi by the international capital markets”.

Sung added the loan will be used to address CEO Lei Jun’s (pictured) strategic development aims, outlined earlier this year, including globalisation and identifying new retail opportunities.

The company did not specify which new international markets it is targeting.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi talked up a “return to fast track growth”, following a period of declining sales, as intensifying competition took its toll.

During Q2, the company shifted a record 23.16 million devices. CEO Jun said in a letter that the company was targeting a goal of 100 million shipments in 2018.

In regards to its retail ambitions, the company has opened 149 stores in China, and it has also established its first in India, with the hope of opening 100 over the next two years.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Nokia talks up positives in face of 2017 challenges

Xiaomi updates MIUI, unveils smart speaker

China smartphone shipments fall; Huawei reigns king
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association