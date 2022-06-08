 Smartphone player Tecno makes mobile wallet move - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Smartphone player Tecno makes mobile wallet move

08 JUN 2022

Devicemaker Tecno unveiled plans to launch its mobile wallet across six new markets in Africa having piloted the application in Nigeria last month, with the service set to facilitate bill payment, money transfers and airtime purchases.

The company is set to provide Tecno Wallet as a download onto its devices and pre-install on its upcoming Camon 19 series of phones, which are set to launch on 14 June at an event in New York.

It also plans to preinstall on various other newly produced handsets from across its range.

The wallet has already been trialed in Nigeria and will launch in Kenya later this month. In the second half of 2022 it will be made available to users in Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Ivory Coast and Senegal.

Tecno is offering payment facilities in collaboration with third party financial services players.

With its financial services push the Africa-focused manufacturer joins a range of big name players offering mobile wallet and money services including a spate of mobile operators, Google and traditional payment providers.

Along with various payment services the application will include the ability to access credit facilities at launch. It plans to eventually add cashback and promotional reward functionalities.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

