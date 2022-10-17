 Samsung, TSMC, Qualcomm facing US patent probe - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung, TSMC, Qualcomm facing US patent probe

17 OCT 2022

The US International Trade Commission (USITC) revealed it would open investigations into divisions of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm on allegations of patent infringement.

In two separate statements, USITC explained it would investigate claims made by Daedalus Prime asserting its patents for semiconductors and integrated circuits had been infringed in components and mobile devices imported into the US.

Complaints on patent infringement on “certain semiconductor devices and mobile devices” are levelled at TSMC’s main business and its North American subsidiary along with Samsung Americas and its parent company.

The same two Samsung units are set to be investigated for technology used in integrated circuits, alongside US company Qualcomm.

Products containing the disputed technology are said to include smartphones, smartwatches and tablets. Daedalus Prime wants USITC to issue a limited exclusion, and cease and desist orders against the accused.

Following the USITC decision to look into the complaints, which was announced on 14 October, the cases will be assigned to one of its judges who will hold a hearing to gather evidence.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

