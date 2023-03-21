 Samsung develops UWB chipset - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung develops UWB chipset

21 MAR 2023
Samsung

Samsung Electronics unveiled its first ultra-wideband (UWB) chipset combining highly accurate location tracking capability and security, stepping up its play for mobile, automotive and IoT devices.

In a statement, the vendor noted the Exynos Connect U100 integrates RF, baseband, embedded flash memory and power management IP.

The chipset features a secure hardware encryption engine to prevent external hacking and single-digit centimetre location accuracy, which the company said is useful for tracking location in challenging indoor environments where GPS is unavailable, along with AR and VR applications requiring exact and real-time tracking.

UWB is a short-range wireless communication technology operating over a wide frequency spectrum, allowing for fast data transfer with low power usage, Samsung stated.

Samsung touted a power-saving mode which maximises battery life for various use cases including smart tracking tags.

EVP of connectivity development Kim Joon-suk said the U100 can power a range of new applications in positioning and location tracking.

The chipset was certified by the FiRa Consortium, an organisation which verifies UWB products’ conformity to interoperability standards, and complies with the Car Connectivity Consortium Digital Key Release 3.0, a standard to store, authenticate and exchange digital keys for vehicles.

Samsung also introduced the Exynos Connect brand consolidating its short-range wireless communication systems covering UWB, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Joseph Waring

