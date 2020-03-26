Qualcomm updates earwear chips - Mobile World Live

Qualcomm promised to deliver enhanced connectivity and broader compatability for voice assistant capabilities in a pair of new audio chipsets designed for use in wireless earbuds and other ear-worn devices.

The company said wireless mirroring technology offered in its premium-tier QCC514x and lower-level QCC304x chips makes it easier for listeners to switch between dual and individual use of their earwear, rapidly processing connectivity handovers to minimise interruptions.

Further enhancements to the listening experience are delivered through integrated active noise cancellation technology, which selectively filters background noise to allow only important sounds (such as traffic or another person speaking) to leak through.

Qualcomm also added voice assistant compatibility, offering wake-word activation on the QCC514x and a button-based approach on QCC304x.

The vendor’s latest chipsets come at a time when ear-worn devices are fuelling massive shipment growth in the broader wearables sector.

Recent IDC data showed earwear shipments jumped 250.5 per cent year-on-year to 170.5 million units in 2019, accounting for more than half of the 336.5 million wearable devices shipped.