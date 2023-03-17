Qualcomm unwraps Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

Qualcomm unveiled a mobile chipset bringing some of its high-end flagship features into its Snapdragon 7-series to make them more accessible to a broader range of consumers.

Cindy Lei, director, of product management, told press the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 mobile platform runs an Adreno GPU delivering a two-times performance boost over its predecessor.

She claimed this as the “biggest GPU performance leap in the 7-series history”.

The chip runs a Kyro CPU which Qualcomm stated doubles peak speeds to 2.91GHz and the platform features an integrated AI engine tipped as delivering a 40 per cent improvement in performance per watt.

Qualcomm touted better image capture from an 18-bit Triple ISP compatible with cameras of up to 200MP and HDR video captured from two modules simultaneously.

The chip is compatible with mmWave and sub-6GHz bands, delivering peak data rates of 4.4Gb/s in the downlink.

There is also compatibility for dual 5G SIMs, a feature Qualcomm introduced on its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in 2022.

Lei noted variable rate shading was also a new feature for the 7-series which allocates resources to reduce GPU workloads without sacrificing graphical fidelity, a feature she cited as useful for gaming.

Qualcomm stated Xiaomi Redmi and Realme are preparing to launch devices featuring the platform, with the first expected later this month.