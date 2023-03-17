Qualcomm unwraps Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

Qualcomm unveiled a mobile chipset bringing some of its high-end flagship features into its Snapdragon 7-series to make them more accessible to a broader range of consumers.
Cindy Lei, director, of product management, told press the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 mobile platform runs an Adreno GPU delivering a two-times performance boost over its predecessor.
She claimed this as the “biggest GPU performance leap in the 7-series history”.
The chip runs a Kyro CPU which Qualcomm stated doubles peak speeds to 2.91GHz and the platform features an integrated AI engine tipped as delivering a 40 per cent improvement in performance per watt.
Qualcomm touted better image capture from an 18-bit Triple ISP compatible with cameras of up to 200MP and HDR video captured from two modules simultaneously.
The chip is compatible with mmWave and sub-6GHz bands, delivering peak data rates of 4.4Gb/s in the downlink.
There is also compatibility for dual 5G SIMs, a feature Qualcomm introduced on its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in 2022.
Lei noted variable rate shading was also a new feature for the 7-series which allocates resources to reduce GPU workloads without sacrificing graphical fidelity, a feature she cited as useful for gaming.
Qualcomm stated Xiaomi Redmi and Realme are preparing to launch devices featuring the platform, with the first expected later this month.Subscribe to our daily newsletter Back