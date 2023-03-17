 Qualcomm unwraps Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm unwraps Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

17 MAR 2023

Qualcomm unveiled a mobile chipset bringing some of its high-end flagship features into its Snapdragon 7-series to make them more accessible to a broader range of consumers.

Cindy Lei, director, of product management, told press the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 mobile platform runs an Adreno GPU delivering a two-times performance boost over its predecessor.

She claimed this as the “biggest GPU performance leap in the 7-series history”.

The chip runs a Kyro CPU which Qualcomm stated doubles peak speeds to 2.91GHz and the platform features an integrated AI engine tipped as delivering a 40 per cent improvement in performance per watt.

Qualcomm touted better image capture from an 18-bit Triple ISP compatible with cameras of up to 200MP and HDR video captured from two modules simultaneously.

The chip is compatible with mmWave and sub-6GHz bands, delivering peak data rates of 4.4Gb/s in the downlink.

There is also compatibility for dual 5G SIMs, a feature Qualcomm introduced on its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in 2022.

Lei noted variable rate shading was also a new feature for the 7-series which allocates resources to reduce GPU workloads without sacrificing graphical fidelity, a feature she cited as useful for gaming.

Qualcomm stated Xiaomi Redmi and Realme are preparing to launch devices featuring the platform, with the first expected later this month.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Samsung DRAM speed verified on Snapdragon

Samsung, TSMC, Qualcomm facing US patent probe

Qualcomm lauds power saving in latest wearable chips
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association