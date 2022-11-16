Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Qualcomm introduced its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which will power numerous flagship smartphones, with the first expected to be released by the end of 2022.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor includes new Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as real-time hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, a 25 per cent improvement in GPU performance and a 40 per cent boost in power efficiency.

It uses the Snapdragon X70 5G modem and an AI Processor compatible with the mobile technology to improve coverage, speeds, latency and power usage.

It is the first Snapdragon platform to support two 5G SIMs at the same time.

The Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 connectivity system features Wi-Fi 7 compatibility and dual Bluetooth connectivity.

Qualcomm claimed a new Hexagon processor would deliver faster natural language processing with multi-language translation and advanced AI camera features.

The chip offers camera improvements including better detection of facial features, hair and clothes to optimise photos and videos.

Qualcomm named ASUS RoG, Honor, OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi among vendors planning to use the chip.

The new chipset was announced during the during the Snapdragon Summit 2022, during which Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon and Adobe cloud SVP Govind Balakrishnan detailed a collaboration involving Snapdragon-powered devices spanning mobile, compute and XR platforms.

“We’re really changing from the company that used to be the wireless communications company for the mobile industry into the connected processor company for the intelligent edge,” Amon stated.