 Poco targets young gamers with latest handset - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Poco targets young gamers with latest handset

08 SEP 2020

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco unveiled its X3 NFC handset featuring specifications designed to provide optimal performance for gaming and video consumption at a value price-tag, as it continued to try and increase its appeal to the youth market.

The device is aimed at “young tech and gaming enthusiasts”, featuring high-end media features at a cut down price.

X3 NFC runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and features a 5160mAh battery, 6.67-inch screen, and 20MP front and four rear cameras, with the main one being 64MP.

Unlike several of its previous devices. Poco’s X3 NFC is targeted at several markets around the world rather than primarily focused on India.

Poco said the device offered “only the most useful high-end specs with no frills at a fraction of the usual price” adding it had one of the smoothest screens in its price category and contained “flagship-grade stereo speakers”.

The device is due on sale from 17 September with either 64GB or 128GB of memory priced at £199 and £249 respectively, in grey and blue colour options.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

