 Poco bets on speed with 5G dual SIM phone - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Poco bets on speed with 5G dual SIM phone

19 MAY 2021

Poco added an affordable smartphone to its M3 series, highlighting a flagship-grade processor and enhanced data rates through a 5G dual-SIM set-up.

At a launch event, the vendor said the dual-SIM function means the Poco M3 Pro 5G can use two different next generation networks simultaneously without physically swapping cards, making it easy to adapt to the network environment in the future.

It said internal testing showed connectivity with 5G was up to 23-times faster than 4G.

The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor, which is manufactured using a 7nm process usually reserved for flagship models.

Other features include a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate which can be dynamically adjusted to maximise power efficiency. The smartphone also offers a light sensor to adjust the brightness according to conditions.

A triple camera set up on the rear is spearheaded by a 48MP module, with an 8MP unit on the front.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery and is offered in Power Black, Poco Yellow and Cool Blue.

Pricing with 4GB of memory and 64GB storage starts at €159, with a more advanced option with 128GB storage from €179.

The device will be available from tomorrow (20 May) through the brand’s website and some e-commerce platforms including Amazon and AliExpress.

Poco launched its first handset from the series, the M3, in November 2020 and claims to have shipped 2.4 million units since.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm aids VinSmart US 5G smartphone move

Rising 5G demand to fuel smartphone market growth

Xiaomi bets on affordability with latest 5G models
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association