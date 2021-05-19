Poco bets on speed with 5G dual SIM phone - Mobile World Live

Poco added an affordable smartphone to its M3 series, highlighting a flagship-grade processor and enhanced data rates through a 5G dual-SIM set-up.

At a launch event, the vendor said the dual-SIM function means the Poco M3 Pro 5G can use two different next generation networks simultaneously without physically swapping cards, making it easy to adapt to the network environment in the future.

It said internal testing showed connectivity with 5G was up to 23-times faster than 4G.

The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor, which is manufactured using a 7nm process usually reserved for flagship models.

Other features include a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate which can be dynamically adjusted to maximise power efficiency. The smartphone also offers a light sensor to adjust the brightness according to conditions.

A triple camera set up on the rear is spearheaded by a 48MP module, with an 8MP unit on the front.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery and is offered in Power Black, Poco Yellow and Cool Blue.

Pricing with 4GB of memory and 64GB storage starts at €159, with a more advanced option with 128GB storage from €179.

The device will be available from tomorrow (20 May) through the brand’s website and some e-commerce platforms including Amazon and AliExpress.

Poco launched its first handset from the series, the M3, in November 2020 and claims to have shipped 2.4 million units since.