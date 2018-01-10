Operators named for Qualcomm PC push

Qualcomm named a number of operators backing its Snapdragon-powered PC efforts, supporting computers from Asus, HP and Lenovo.

The partners are China Telecom, TIM (Italy), EE (UK), and Sprint and Verizon in the US.

Qualcomm is pushing Snapdragon-powered PCs as offering long battery life and being always connected through integrated LTE connectivity. The operators will “bring easy and affordable connectivity plans to consumers on advanced LTE wireless networks”, and in some cases will also offer devices through their retail channels.

Providing always-on connectivity is perhaps the most challenging aspect of the Snapdragon PC proposition, in that it requires the support of an additional partner (an operator) to provide seamless access to services.

Pricing will be an important factor, but is yet to be addressed: Qualcomm said “consumers should look for specific mobile operator announcements and offers this Spring”.

Asus and HP announced PCs powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors at the Snapdragon Technology Summit in December 2017. Lenovo joined the roster at CES 2018.

“With the commitment of leading mobile operators worldwide, the always connected PC will offer consumers one of the most comprehensive mobile computing experiences, with always-on connectivity of up to gigabit LTE speeds and ‘beyond all-day’ battery life packaged into innovative, thin and light PC designs,” said Don McGuire, VP of global product marketing at Qualcomm.