OnePlus makes major commitment to 5G research - Mobile World Live

 OnePlus makes major commitment to 5G research
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
OnePlus makes major commitment to 5G research

12 MAR 2020

OnePlus committed $30 million to strengthen its 5G R&D capabilities, in a bid become one of the first manufacturers to offer the technology across a full line of flagship smartphones.

Pete Lau, OnePlus founder and CEO, explained in a statement the technology is “top priority in our product strategy,” adding the company plans to “further develop application scenarios based on the daily usage habits of users”, citing cloud gaming, videos and storage services as examples.

Money will go toward expanding and upgrading existing 5G labs in Shenzhen and Taipei focused on developing RF circuits, antennas, camera, audio and display technologies. It will also target software improvements covering data throughput, performance and power.

The move comes as the vendor looks to expand its selection of 5G devices, following the launch of its first compatible smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, in 2019.

Earlier this week, Lau told CNET a forthcoming range of smartphones under the OnePlus 8 moniker would be 5G compatible.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

