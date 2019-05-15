OnePlus unveils OnePlus 7 line - Mobile World Live

OnePlus officially unveiled its new flagship smartphone line, OnePlus 7, which includes a high-tier Pro version as well as a 5G variant which will first be offered by EE in the UK.

Not all versions of the devices will be available in all markets: for example, the US release made no reference to the standard OnePlus 7, only OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7

In its standard guise, OnePlus 7 is a fairly straightforward update to OnePlus 6T, continuing the use of a 6.4-inch screen with teardrop notch for the front-facing camera.

But the device adopts Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor (compared with Snapdragon 845 for its predecessor), with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage or 8GB RAM and 256GB storage versions listed.

And the rear camera set-up has also been changed, to 48MP main and 5MP secondary from 16MP main and 20MP secondary.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The higher-spec OnePlus 7 Pro is a more interesting proposition.

It has a 6.7-inch screen with 3120×1440 pixel resolution and “unprecedented 90Hz refresh rate”. As previously revealed, it features HDR10 and HDR10+ support, which the company said delivers subtler gradients and richer details for supported videos.

To offer an all screen front face, OnePlus has adopted a pop-up module for the 16MP selfie camera. The company said it could be used more than 150 times a day for more than five years without “wearing down”, and includes drop detection and an anti-dust mechanism.

OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple camera main array, with 48MP main joined by 8MP telephoto and 16MP ultra-wide angle lenses. The company said a “three-pronged autofocus system” blends PDAF (phase detection autofocus), CAF (continuous autofocus) and laser focusing to produce sharp images across lighting conditions.

Making its way across from OnePlus 6T McLaren edition is Warp Charge 30, which half charges a drained 4000mAh battery in 20 minutes. Power management is shifted to the adapter rather than the phone during charging.

Several versions are available, from the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage option up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

US pricing of $669 for the base version also indicates that with OnePlus 7 Pro, the company is no longer fighting its battles based on price: it started out offering high-spec smartphones with mid-tier tags.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

A 5G version of OnePlus 7 Pro is being supported by UK operator EE: the companies had already announced their intention to work together in this field.

EE said that to support the launch, 50 of its existing OnePlus 6T customers will be given the chance to upgrade to OnePlus 7 Pro 5G with a supporting service plan free-of-charge.